3 students shot, one fatally, in drive-by at Bronx high school

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of a high school in the South Bronx Friday and two other teens were injured, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting occured at around 2:30 p.m. at 510 East 156 St. outside University Heights Secondary School. The girl is a student, at the University Prep school, which is nearby, police confirmed.

The two males that were shot were both 17-year-olds who attend Mott Haven Village school, which is also at the site. One of the boys sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the other was hit in the buttocks, the sources said.

Two high school boys and a junior high girl were shot in the South Bronx Friday afternoon, police sources said. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. outside University Heights Secondary School, police said. Peter Gerber

The wounded girl is fighting for her life, sources said. Peter Gerber

They were taken to Lincoln Hospital and are expected to survive.

A man believed to be in his 20s drove off after the shooting and was last seen fleeing east on 156th Street.

News of the shooting quickly made its way to police headquarters, where NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell abruptly stopped an unrelated press conference, saying “we have an active scene that we haven’t been briefed on.”

A press secretary for Mayor Adams said he’s been briefed on the situation.

“Sadly, there was a triple shooting of three youth in the Bronx. Details are still coming in, but @NYCMayor has been briefed with the available information. He had already left Yankee Stadium when he was informed of the shooting,” Fabien Levy wrote.