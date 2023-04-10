3 people injured after inflatable ride blows over at Lakewood, NJ carnival

Three people were injured when an inflatable ride blew away during a gust of wind at a carnival in New Jersey Monday afternoon, authorities and reports said.

One of the victims suffered a skull fracture, and the other two victims sustained less serious injuries at a parking lot in Lakewood, New Jersey where the carnival was being held, authorities said.

More information from Lakewood police on how the inflatable attraction became detached at the Pesach Chol Hamoed Carnival was not immediately available. But witnesses told The Lakewood Scoop that a wind storm caused it to lift off the ground before it struck people.

The inflatable ride that broke loose was seen deflated and off to the side while other inflatable rides were still up and running inside the parking lot at the stadium where the Jersey Shore BlueClaws play their home games, according to footage from ABC 7’s chopper.





The three injured victims were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center, ABC 7 reported.

The Pesach Chol Hamoed Carnival was scheduled to take place Monday until 5:30 p.m., according to a flier of the event posted on The Lakewood Scoop.

The event was set up for the intermediate days of Jewish holidays Passover and Sukkot.