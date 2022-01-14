3 Long Island women charged with assaulting Delta security officer at JFK airport

Three Long Island women were federally charged Wednesday for allegedly beating up a security officer at JFK airport after they were denied entry onto their flight to Puerto Rico, prosecutors said.

Airline workers noticed the trio – Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44 – allegedly acting belligerent before boarding a Delta flight bound for San Juan last Sept. 22, according to federal prosecutors.

One of the women appeared to be intoxicated and another refused to wear her face mask properly, prosecutors said.

A gate worker flagged the unruly behavior to the flight crew – and the captain decided the women couldn’t board the plane, prosecutors said.

The women were told by a security officer to leave the gateway, but refused before one of them allegedly whacked the worker with his own radio.

The women allegedly punched and kicked the Delta officer in the face ahead of their Puerto Rico-bound flight at JFK Airport. AFP via Getty Images

The gate worker was then attacked after trying to assist the man, prosecutors said.

Afterwards, the trio allegedly collectively ganged up on the security officer, punching and kicking him in the face while he was on the floor, prosecutors said.

The two employees were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Long Islanders were charged with assault.