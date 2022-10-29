3 firefighters, 2 civilians hurt in fire at NYC homeless shelter

Three firefighters and two civilians were hospitalized after a fire broke out below a Manhattan hotel being partially used as a homeless shelter, fire officials said.

FDNY responded to a report of a fire about 25 feet above the subway tracks below the Travel Inn on 42nd Street near 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, FDNY said.

People inside the seven-story building were evacuated.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the 2-alarm blaze, which officials said was under control by 8:15 p.m.

Two civilians were taken to Roosevelt Hospital and three firefighters were also transported to a local hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Civilians evacuated themselves from the building, officials said.

The Travel Inn began housing homeless people with health complications this summer after previously serving as temporary housing shelter for families, according to local reports.