3 FDNY firefighters in critical condition after NYC blaze

Three FDNY firefighters remained hospitalized after being hurt in a raging four-alarm blaze on Staten Island, officials said.

The injured were listed in critical but stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital North, the FDNY said, after battling the Friday afternoon fire at 84 and 88 Shotwell Ave. in the Annadale section.

In all, 22 firefighters were hurt when part of a home collapsed during the blaze, officials said.

The fire started at the rear of the two-story, semi-attached duplex around 1:30 p.m. and quickly spread to both units. The collapse triggered at least two “mayday” calls for firefighters trapped inside.

On Saturday, FDNY personnel and Fire Marshals surveyed the charred structure.

One resident was counting his blessings.

“Everything is burned to toast, we are lucky to be alive,” Vincent Pelizzi, 72, who resides at 84 Shotwell, told The Post on Saturday afternoon. Pelizzi said he wasn’t sure what sparked the inferno, which started “somewhere between” the two units. Pelizzi, who lives next-door to where the fire broke out, said his house “is very much gone.”