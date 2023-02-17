3 FDNY firefighters critically injured in NYC blaze

Three city Bravest were critically injured Friday when a building collapsed on them during a fire in Staten Island, officials said.

The blaze was reported at a home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights around 1:30 p.m.

The three firefighters were rushed to a nearby hospital and are listed in critical condition, according to officials. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The fire was reported at 88 Shotwell Ave.
Citizen video showing Four alarm fire in 88 Shotwell Avenue in Staten Island with two seriuously injured firefghters.
A building collapsed on them while fighting the Staten Island blaze.
The inferno was reported under control just after 2:15 p.m., officials said.

The FDNY did not immediately respond for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.