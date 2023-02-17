3 FDNY firefighters critically injured in NYC blaze

Three city Bravest were critically injured Friday when a building collapsed on them during a fire in Staten Island, officials said.

The blaze was reported at a home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights around 1:30 p.m.

The three firefighters were rushed to a nearby hospital and are listed in critical condition, according to officials. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The fire was reported at 88 Shotwell Ave. Citizen

A building collapsed on them while fighting the Staten Island blaze. Citizen



The inferno was reported under control just after 2:15 p.m., officials said.

The FDNY did not immediately respond for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.