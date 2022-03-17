2nd person on Rikers Island dies in 2022

A Rikers Island inmate died Thursday — the second death in the troubled city jail system so far this year, officials said.

George Pagan, 49, was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and died around 8:30 a.m., according to city Department of Correction officials, who did not say why the man was hospitalized.

“Any death in custody is a tragedy and we send our deepest condolences and sympathy to this individual’s friends and family,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. “We are working with our partner agencies to conduct a full investigation into the causes and circumstances.”

DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said that an investigation into George Pagan’s death is being conducted. Gregory P. Mango

Pagan is the second Rikers Island inmate to die in 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

The cause of the man’s death is being investigated by the city Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pagan was initially jailed at the Eric M. Taylor Center on March 9, said officials, who did not mention the charges against him.

The first in-custody death this year happened on Feb. 27 when the unnamed person was found dead at Rikers.