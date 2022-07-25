2nd man arrested in rapper’s murder at Midtown studio

A second man has been charged in the fatal shooting at a Midtown Manhattan recording studio in May, cops said.

Daniel Williams, 21, of New Jersey was arrested for the murder of 34-year-old rapper Kamir King in the makeshift studio on West 37th Street near Ninth Avenue just after midnight May 5, police said.

Williams’ arrest comes two weeks after Kabal Reyes of Linden, NJ, was charged with murder in the same case. The connection between the New Jersey men and the victim, who lived in Manhattan, wasn’t released.

New Jersey man Daniel Williams was arrested for the murder of rapper Kamir King in a Manhattan recording studio in May. Steven Hirsch

According to police, King may have been the target of an attempted robbery. Robert Miller

King was believed to have been targeted in what may have been an attempted robbery, law enforcement sources have said.

A second man, Devon Dillahunt, 24, was found dead outside the studio at the time. But police sources said Monday it appears he accidentally shot himself while leaving the scene. His potential connection to the homicide wasn’t clear.

Multiple people were hanging out at the music studio when four people showed up and gunshots rang out, according to cops and sources.

Kabal Reyes was also arrested in connection to the murder of King. Matthew McDermott

At the time, police sources said an unspecified amount of money and marijuana was found in the studio.