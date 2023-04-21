2nd judge orders release of accused killer stepdad Tyresse Minter

Accused killer stepdad Tyresse Minter will be released from jail thanks to a judge who granted his last-ditch appeal Friday — weeks after Gov. Kathy Hochul personally intervened to help put him behind bars.

The alleged child-killer, 28, will be cut loose in the next 24 hours and placed under GPS monitoring before he is moved to “approved housing within the community,” a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision rep said in a statement to The Post.

“Today, Bronx County Court Judge David Lewis granted a release order on a writ of habeas corpus for Tyresse Minter, to take place no more than 24 hours after receipt,” the representative wrote.

“At this time, he remains in the custody of the New York City Department of Correction. Minter will be released to community supervision staff, who will immediately place him under GPS monitoring, the highest possible level of supervision, before he is released to approved housing within the community, while we continue to pursue the parole revocation process.”

Minter’s next parole-hearing date is Wednesday.

A rep for the governor told The Post in an e-mail Friday that Hochul is “outraged by this decision and has directed DOCCS to explore all options to expedite the parole revocation process.

“The Governor will continue to fight to keep New Yorkers safe in communities across the state,” the spokeswoman said.

Minter was charged with killing 15-year-old Corde Scott inside their Bronx apartment — before being infamously released without bail by Bronx Judge Naiti Semaj earlier this month.





Minter was released without bail but then rearrested on a parole violation. Tyrese Minter./Facebook

The release of Minter — who was on parole for an assault conviction at the time of Corde’s death — drew widespread outcry, including from Hochul, and he was quickly rearrested for violating the conditions of his parole.

At the time, Hochul said, “My top priority is public safety.

“Earlier today, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a warrant for Tyresse Minter, and he is now in custody. DOCCS is initiating the parole revocation process due to his indictment for criminal negligent homicide and manslaughter.’

At Minter’s initial parole revocation hearing in Brooklyn on April 11, a parole official upheld his detention until a final revocation hearing scheduled for later this month.

At that hearing, a medical examiner testified that she determined 15-year-old Scott was killed by deprivation of oxygen with compression to the neck. The manner of his death was homicide, the examiner said.

Minter allegedly wrapped his arms and legs around the boy and cut off oxygen as the two wrestled Jan. 23 inside their Bronx apartment.





Minter is accused of killing his stepson, Corde Scott, 15 (pictured), in their Bronx apartment in January. Family via Bronx12

His court-appointed lawyer argued that the boy’s death was a “tragic accident” and that Minter was actually trying to help Scott, who was in the throes of a suicidal episode because he was being bullied at school.

Minter was trying to wrestle a knife away from the boy when he wrapped his arms and legs around him, his lawyer said.

When Minter was originally released by Semaj, the suspect’s wife and Corde’s mother, Karen Glenn, called the move “heartbreaking” to The Post.

On Friday, when told of the second Bronx judge’s decision to free Minter, she said, “Wow. I wasn’t aware.

“It’s just emotional,” the mom said. “All I want is justice for my son.”

Semaj is still in hot water. She is under probe by a state judicial panel for alleged abusive and unprofessional courtroom conduct.

She is set to be moved from criminal to civil court next week as the controversy around her continues to swirl.

-Additional reporting by Joe Marino