29-year-old man fatally shot in the Bronx: police

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the Bronx on Monday night, police said.

The man was shot in the chest at the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue in Van Nest around 9:08 p.m., cops said.

He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The shooting suspect was wearing a red bandana, police sources said. No arrests have been made.

The victim had previously been wounded in a drug-related shooting in 2019, sources said.

Additional reporting by Patrick Reilly