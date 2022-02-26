25-year-old shot in NYC by unknown gunman

A 25-year-old man was shot in the Bronx by an unknown assailant, cops said.

The victim was wounded in the right thigh, in front of East 165th Street and River Avenue at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said. There were no arrests.

Police said the suspect was wearing black clothing and a black skull cap.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is in stable condition. Tomas E.Gaston

Late Friday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in East Harlem, police said.

In that incident, the deadly gunfire erupted shortly before 11 p.m. in front of 2251 First Ave., near East 117th Street, cops said.

The victim, Shaquell Gainey, was found fatally shot in the chest by cops responding to a 911 call, police said.