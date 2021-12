A 25-year-old man was gunned down on a Brooklyn street on Monday night, police said.

Kerwin James was shot in the chest at the intersection of Newport and Bristol streets in Brownsville at about 6:35 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police at the scene in Brownsville. Wayne Carrington

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and pronounced deceased

Cops didn’t provide any suspect information and no arrests were immediately made.

It was also unclear what sparked the deadly shooting.