23-year-old driver hits, kills 4-year-old boy in Queens

A 4-year-old boy was killed after a driver hit him with his car in Queens on Saturday, according to police and sources.

The 23-year-old driver was heading northbound in a Toyota RAV4 on 147th Street near 119th Avenue in Jamaica when he hit the kid at about 6 p.m., sources said.

The 4-year-old was rushed to Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. The boy later suffered a medical episode and died, according to sources.

The Post has reached out to the city’s Department of Transportation for more information on the crash.