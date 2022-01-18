The Hamden Journal

22-year-old man shot in the head in NYC: cops

A 22-year-old reputed gang member was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn early Tuesday, cops said. 

The victim was sitting in a car at the corner of Metropolitan and Wythe avenues in Williamsburg around 3:30 a.m. when someone in another vehicle popped off about five shots, striking him in the head, police said. 

Cops responded to the shooting at Metropolitan and Wythe avenues.
Robert Mecea
Police are seen at the scene of a shooting at Metropolitan and Wythe Avenues in Brooklyn
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.
Robert Mecea

The driver took off, and the victim went to Bellevue Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The motive for the violence was not immediately clear. 

The victim is a gang member who has multiple prior arrests, cops said. 

Officers were using water bottles and paper cups to mark shell casings at the scene of a shooting at Metropolitan and Wythe Avenues in Brooklyn
Officers used water bottles and paper cups to mark shell casings at the scene of the shooting.
Robert Mecea

