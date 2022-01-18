22-year-old man shot in the head in NYC: cops

A 22-year-old reputed gang member was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn early Tuesday, cops said.
The victim was sitting in a car at the corner of Metropolitan and Wythe avenues in Williamsburg around 3:30 a.m. when someone in another vehicle popped off about five shots, striking him in the head, police said.
The driver took off, and the victim went to Bellevue Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The motive for the violence was not immediately clear.
The victim is a gang member who has multiple prior arrests, cops said.