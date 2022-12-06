22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting

A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said.

The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot.

A 22-year-old man was shot in Harlem in broad daylight on Dec. 6, 2022.

Police are looking for a man and woman dressed in black in connection to the shooting.

The victim is at St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

A police officer with the Harlem shooting victim.



