A 20-year-old man was fatally shot at a Brooklyn playground Friday night, the NYPD said.

The victim was found with several gunshot wounds to his torso at St. Andrew’s Playground on Atlantic Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 6:30 p.m., cops said.

The victim was transported to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.