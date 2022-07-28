20 Asian immigrant families working out deal to avoid eviction after NYC developer ran off with $4M

Residents of a Brooklyn building who were put at risk of eviction after a developer allegedly vanished with $4 million of their cash are trying to work out a deal that would allow them to stay put, their lawyer told The Post Thursday.

The planned auction of 345 Ovington Avenue in Bay Ridge Thursday was put on hold as the group of 20 Asian immigrant families negotiate with a lender of the building so they can continue to live there, said attorney Edward Cuccia.

The families had faced being kicked out of their homes after real estate developer Hi Hui “Steven” Wu allegedly took off with their deposits for condos and failed to deliver ownership titles to their units, according to Cuccia and lawsuits brought by the residents.

The lender sued to foreclose and auction off the property, and the sale had been slated for Thursday. But after media coverage – including The Post’s exclusive interviews with residents’ relatives last week – and local politicians mobilizing, the lender agreed to try to reach a compromise so that the families can continue living there and possibly even get ownership, according to Cuccia.

“Speaking on behalf of the occupants and the victims of 345 Ovington, we are beyond happy at this stay,” the attorney said. “The victims see a light for the first time at the end of a very long tunnel. They have hope that they can finally maybe begin to see that justice will be served.”

City and state officials are involved in the negotiations with the lender and all the parties will be seeking to legally cut Wu off from any ownership claims he still has on the building, Cuccia said.

If the talks break down and the residents and lender can’t reach an agreement, then the case will head to bankruptcy court where a trustee can determine how to move forward, the attorney explained.

Still, “As of now the stay is temporary but the families are hopeful that a resolution can be reached so that the families can avoid eviction and the total loss of their life savings,” Cuccia said in a statement.

Lawyers for the lenders and for Wu didn’t immediately return a request for comment.