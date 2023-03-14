2 women, 28 and 58, killed in separate NYC domestic assaults: cops

Two Brooklyn women were killed in separate domestic assaults in their homes within three days of each other, police said Tuesday.

Kelly Kwak, 28, was strangled to death inside a first-floor apartment on Gates Avenue near Classon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:40 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

Officers were conducting a wellness check on her when they found her dead and “with trauma about the body,” cops said.

A 32-year-old man – who is being considered a person of interest but has not been charged – was removed from the scene and taken to Woodhull Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

His exact relationship to Kwak is unclear.

The city medical examiner’s office has ruled Kwak’s death a homicide, caused by compression of the neck, a spokeswoman said.





Cops were conducting a wellness check on Kelly Kwak when they found her unresponsive with body trauma. Google Maps

In an unrelated case on Monday afternoon, a 58-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend inside a home on Linden Boulevard near East 43rd Street in East Flatbush, cops said.

Officers found the woman – whose name has not been released pending family notification – with multiple stab wounds to her body around 3:45 p.m., authorities said.





A 58-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend inside her Linden Boulevard home Monday afternoon. Google Maps

Her ex-beau, 71, was taken into custody. Charges have not been filed pending conferral with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The two still lived together, despite an active order of protection, cops said.