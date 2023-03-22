2 thieves steal more than $23K in jewelry, cash during NYC heists: cops

A pair of brazen thieves stole more than $23,000 in jewelry and cash during a string of gunpoint robberies on the streets of the Big Apple last week, authorities said.

One of the two men began the spree around 5:20 a.m. Friday, targeting two women, 27 and 32, outside a beauty salon on Grand Concourse near East 183rd Street in Fordham Heights, police said.

He allegedly flashed a gun before yanking jewelry – worth $8,000 – off the necks of both victims.





The suspects first targeted two women outside a beauty salon on Grand Concourse near East 183rd Street in Fordham Heights, cops said. NYPD

The older victim suffered minor scratches and bruising, and the younger woman was not hurt.

The gunman fled in a dark gray BMW X5, heading north on Grand Concourse, cops said.





In two of the cases, the suspects fled in a dark gray BMW X5, cops said. Tomas E. Gaston

The next day around 7:25 a.m., cops say a man got out of a dark gray BMW X5 and approached a 40-year-old victim inside the No. 1 train station at Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street in the Fort George section of Manhattan.

The suspect displayed a gun and pistol-whipped the victim with it, before grabbing his jewelry, and a wallet holding credit cards as well as $1,200, cops said.

The value of the jewelry was not known.

The gunman then took off in the same car, with someone else behind the wheel, police said.

The victim suffered minor bruising and scratches. He was not hospitalized.

Later that morning, two suspects barged into a barbershop on East 169th Street near Morris Avenue in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx around 10:15 a.m., cops said.

They pulled a gun on a 50-year-old man before pistol-whipping him and snatching about $14,000 worth of jewelry from his neck and wrist, authorities said.

Again, the pair fled in the dark-colored BMW.

The victim suffered a cut on his forehead, but was not hospitalized.

Cops released photos of the suspects, both of whom are believed to be in their early 20s, between 160 and 170 pounds and around 5-foot-8.

One of the men is described as having a light complexion, with a tattoo on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and gray sneakers.

The other suspect has a medium complexion and was last seen wearing all-black clothing and white and blue sneakers.