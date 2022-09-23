2 teens busted in stabbing death of 27-year-old in NYC: cops

Two teens were arrested this week in connection to the stabbing death of an older man during a Bronx fight, cops said.

A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Wednesday and 19-year-old Angel Rivera was busted Thursday in connection to the 9:45 p.m. Sept. 16 stabbing death of 27-year-old Prince McMichael near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue in Pelham Bay, cops said.

McMichael was stabbed multiple times in the torso during an argument, but cops had no details on the circumstances leading up to the clash.

The younger teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with manslaughter and gang assault, police said.

Rivera was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, police said.

Police initially said they were looking for four teen suspects, who fled into the Pelham Bay train station, and released their photos two days after the attack.

Cops confirmed Friday that additional suspects were being sought, but could not say how many additional suspects.

It’s unclear whether McMichael – who died at Jacobi Medical Center – knew his alleged assailants.