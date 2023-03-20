2 shot, 1 killed during fight at NYC deli: cops

One man was shot dead and another person injured during a shooting at a Bronx deli on Sunday night, cops said.

A 24-year-old victim was fatally shot in the stomach during the feud that erupted at the Zoom Zoom Deli Grill on White Plains Road near Cranford Avenue in Wakefield around 11:50 p.m., according to police.





The fatal victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the torso during a dispute, cops said. Robert Mecea

He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The man was not immediately identified pending family notification.





A 42-year-old man was shot in the right leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Robert Mecea

A second victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the right leg. It was not clear what the relationship was between the two victims.

That victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition on Monday.

Police sources said shell casings were found inside and outside the deli, so it was not clear exactly where the shooting occurred.





Investigators found shell casings inside and outside the deli. Robert Mecea

No workers were hurt, cops said. The nature of the dispute was not immediately known.

No one stole anything from the shop, police said.