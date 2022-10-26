2 robbers snatch cell phone from woman, 69, in NYC train station: cops

Two teenage girls snatched a 69-year-old woman’s cellphone inside a Manhattan subway station this week, according to cops and police sources.

The victim was walking in the passageway of the 1, 2 and 3 station at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the duo approached her and grabbed her phone, cops said.

The 69-year-old woman was robbed in the passageway of the 1, 2 and 3 station at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue, cops said. Getty Images

The woman struggled to grab her phone back, but the suspects threatened her — prompting her to let go of the phone, cops said.

The teen suspects made off with the victim’s cellphone, despite her attempt to grab it back. Getty Images

She did not report any injuries, police said.

The young suspects fled and police were still looking for them Wednesday.

In another subway attack, police said a 16-year-old boy was punched in the face on a B train at the 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center station Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m.

More details on that incident were not immediately available.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore