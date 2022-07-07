2 more arrested in NYC slaying of LA rapper Avanti Frowner

Two more men were busted in connection to the broad-daylight murder of a Los Angeles-based drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy last month, cops said Thursday.

Nayson White, 25, and Allen Algarin, 23, were picked up in McDuffie County, Georgia, on firearm possession charges, and brought back to the Big Apple on Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Both men were charged with murder in connection to the slaying of Avanti Frowner, aka Money Gang Vontae, who was shot dead inside Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue at 3:45 p.m. June 9.

Chilling footage of the shooting obtained by The Post showed four suspects struggling with Frowner inside the store before one of them fired off at least four shots.

The group then ran, leaving the helpless victim sprawled out behind the counter with a blood-soaked shirt.

Avanti Frowner — also known as “Money Gang Vontae” — was shot and killed in a Bronx pharmacy last month.

The suspects made off with Frowner’s chain and money, sources said.

The 27-year-old rapper was in town for a show, according to police sources and his dad, Roger Frowner Sr.

“They don’t need to be on the streets no more — ever!” Frowner, 56, told The Post a day after the shooting. “If they kill somebody in broad daylight, inside of a store, they are treacherous.”

Four people in total have been arrested in connection to the rapper’s murder.

The NYPD’s Bronx Warrants Violent Felony Squad traveled to Georgia to pick up White and Algarin. Their exact role in the crime is unclear.

Two other suspects — Isiah Garrett, 24, of the Bronx, and River Jones, 18, of New Rochelle — had previously been busted in connection to the slaying.