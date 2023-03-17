2 men hurt in overnight NYC shootings: cops

Two men were wounded in separate Brooklyn shootings late Thursday, cops said.

The violence began around 9 p.m. when a 23-year-old man was blasted in the torso after a dispute on Avenue U near West 7th Street in Gravesend, authorities said.

He staggered up to the front of a grocery store after the shooting, but did not go inside, cops said.





The 32-year-old victim walked up to the front of a grocery store after the shooting, cops said. Robert Mecea

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the shooter, who fled, police said. The motive is unclear.

Then around 10:10 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot once in the left shoulder after a clash with another male on St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, authorities said.





A 32-year-old man was shot during a dispute on St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights around 10:10 p.m. Robert Mecea





Cops say the suspect, who fled, wore dark clothing and a red jacket. Robert Mecea

The victim was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, who wore dark clothing and a red jacket, fled on foot, cops said.

Both incidents come hours after a 16-year-old boy was wounded when bullets flew outside a playground in the Bronx, police said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks down the block from Willis Playground, located near the P.S. 49 Willis Avenue School, authorities said.

The teen was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.