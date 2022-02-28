The Hamden Journal

2 killed when BMW plunges off parkway onto NYC Amtrak tracks

Two people were killed when a BMW hurtled over a parkway barrier and landed on Amtrak train tracks in Upper Manhattan early Monday, cops said. 

The BMW driver was heading south on the Henry Hudson Parkway around 1:45 a.m. when the motorist started to lose control and went over a barrier at West 178th Street — plunging onto the Amtrak tracks about 500 feet below, cops and police sources said. 

One unidentified person was found dead inside the car, which became engulfed in flames, according to authorities and the sources.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle and found dead at the scene, cops said. 

Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, according to police sources.

Amtrak alerted customers of delays as a result of the incident. 

The BMW driver was on the Henry Hudson Parkway around 1:45 a.m. when they started to lose control and went over a barrier.
Robert Mecea
Car accident on train tracks.
The car fell onto the Amtrak tracks about 500 feet below the Henry Hudson Parkway.
G.N. Miller
Car accident on train tracks.
One unidentified passenger was found dead inside the car.
G.N. Miller
Police officers are seen on the train tracks.
The driver was thrown from the vehicle and found dead at the scene.
Robert Mecea
Police near the scene of an accident.
Police determined that speed was a factor in the fatal accident.
G.N. Miller

“Due to a vehicle on the tracks and law enforcement personnel near the tracks, customers may experience delays between New York (NYP) and Albany-Rensselaer (ALB),” Amtrak tweeted Monday morning. 

