2 killed when BMW plunges off parkway onto NYC Amtrak tracks

Two people were killed when a BMW hurtled over a parkway barrier and landed on Amtrak train tracks in Upper Manhattan early Monday, cops said.

The BMW driver was heading south on the Henry Hudson Parkway around 1:45 a.m. when the motorist started to lose control and went over a barrier at West 178th Street — plunging onto the Amtrak tracks about 500 feet below, cops and police sources said.

One unidentified person was found dead inside the car, which became engulfed in flames, according to authorities and the sources.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle and found dead at the scene, cops said.

Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, according to police sources.

Amtrak alerted customers of delays as a result of the incident.

“Due to a vehicle on the tracks and law enforcement personnel near the tracks, customers may experience delays between New York (NYP) and Albany-Rensselaer (ALB),” Amtrak tweeted Monday morning.