2 dead in 5-alarm blaze that ravaged Queens block

Two people died in a massive five-alarm blaze that spread to multiple homes in Queens on Friday, the FDNY and reports said.
The victims were found in a three-story home at 104-19 125th Street in Ozone Park that collapsed after catching fire just after 2 p.m., the FDNY said on its Twitter account.
Windy conditions spread the flames to five other buildings, including three across the street, ABC 7 reported. Videos of the blaze showed flames bending in the wind with billows of smoke pouring from the residential street as locals looked on in shock.
Firefighters discovered the bodies after placing the massive blaze under control at 4:45 p.m., according to its Twitter account.
Five firefighters sustained minor injuries, according to ABC, with a total of 200 FDNY personnel responding.