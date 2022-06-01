2 dead, 4 hospitalized as Bronx Legionnaires’ cases jump to 24

City health officials reported Wednesday that two people have died and four are currently hospitalized from an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in one Bronx neighborhood.

The two people who died in the Highbridge community were over 50 and “had risk factors for severe disease,” the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said.

In the span of a week, confirmed cases in the neighborhood jumped to 24 — health officials confirmed just 10 cases on May 24.

The original outbreak began as early as May 3, according to a report by the department.

The Health Department began a remediation process last week for four cooling towers in Highbridge that tested positive for the presence of Legionella pneumophila, a bacteria that can cause the serious lung infection known as Legionnaire’s disease.

A New York water cooling tower that was found to have traces of legionella pneumophila bacteria in 2015. Getty Images

Confirmed cases in the neighborhood jumped to 24 this week. Brigitte Stelzer

When asked if officials have plans to handle the latest uptick in cases, department representative Michael Lanza told The Post, “All 24 cases of the disease had onset dates prior to [treatment of the cooling towers].”

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that grows in warm water and typically resembles other types of pneumonia. The illness can be caused by plumbing systems such as cooling towers, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, humidifiers, hot water tanks and evaporative condensers of large air-conditioning systems, the report said.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that grows in warm water. NYC Health

City health officials warned those in the area to be aware of flu-like symptoms and other signs of the disease. Getty Images

Individuals at a higher risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease are people ages 50 and above, cigarette smokers and people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems.

City health officials urge anyone in the affected area experiencing flu-like symptoms, fever, cough or difficulty breathing to seek immediate medical attention.