2 children fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment

Two young children were fatally stabbed in a Bronx apartment Saturday night, law enforcement sources said.
The kids, believed to be 3 years old and 11 months old, were each stabbed in the neck with an unknown sharp object inside of an apartment building at 246 Echo Place in Mount Hope around 8 p.m., sources said.
The children’s father called 911, according to sources.
The two victims were transported by EMS to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in grave condition, sources added.
Police have taken the children’s mother into custody as a person of interest, sources said. No charges have been filed at this time.