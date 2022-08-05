2 busted in fatal shooting outside NYC school for autistic students

Two suspects have been nabbed in the broad-daylight shooting death of a man outside a Staten Island school for autistic students, cops say.

Kevin Soto, 29, and Victor Lorenzna, 24, were busted Thursday, nearly three months after the May 9 shooting of Michael Evans, 27, on Beach Street around Union Place in Stapleton Heights. The fatal shooting occurred near the entrance to Eden II, a private school that caters to children and young adults with autism, cops said.

Evans was involved in a fight with the two suspects when he was gunned down, cops said at the time.

He was blasted in the chest and taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspects took off in a gray sedan, possibly a BMW, cops said.

Soto was charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal facilitation and hindering prosecution, authorities said.

Lorenzna was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.