2 brothers, including one with prior murder bust, nabbed in fatal Chelsea shooting: cops

Two brothers – including one who served time for murder as a juvenile – were busted this week in connection to a shooting outside a Chelsea gallery that killed a man and wounded two other people, police said.

Lmani Delima, 30, was picked up on Friday in Long Island, and Lashawn Delima, 32, was nabbed Tuesday in Brooklyn over the Nov. 12 shooting of Rasithamar Grant, 42, cops said. Both were charged with murder.

The bullets flew on West 25th Street near 11th Avenue – outside an upscale art gallery and steps from a ritzy event space – just after 10:15 p.m., police said.

Grant, of Queens, was shot multiple times and was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two brothers were nabbed about a month after Rasithamar Grant, 42 (pictured), was gunned down in Chelsea. no credit

An off-duty, assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island, Janae Gregg, 32, was also struck in the leg, cops and police sources said. Also wounded was a 37-year-old man, shot multiple times in both legs, authorities said.

Police did not have additional information Thursday on the motive for the violence, or who was targeted in the shooting.

Lmani Delima was previously convicted of second-degree murder as a juvenile and held in state prison from June 2011 until April 2019, when he was released on parole, records show.

The shots rang out on West 25th Street near 11th Avenue – outside an upscale art gallery. Robert Mecea

The brothers, 30 and 32, were charged with murder, cops said. Seth Gottfried

He was discharged by the parole board in April of this year, according to the records.

His older brother was held in state prison from April 2019 until April 2021 for second-degree robbery, records show.

His post-release supervision expired in late October.