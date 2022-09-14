19-year-old killed in shooting at Long Island McDonald’s

A 19-year-old was shot and killed outside a McDonald’s on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant on Peninsula Ave. in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The teen was discovered outside the McDonald’s with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the teen was targeted. His identity has not been released.

Cops were looking for the shooter on Wednesday night.

Cops received a report of multiple shots fired at a McDonald’s in Hempstead Wednesday. Citizen