17-year-old Raelynn Cameron shot to death in Brooklyn: cops

A 17-year-old girl was killed in what authorities are probing as a possible accidental shooting inside a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday, cops said.

The teen, identified as Raelynn Cameron, was discovered just before 11 p.m. in the lobby of the East New York building on Eldert Lane near Dumont Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

Preliminarily, cops believe the teen may have been hanging out in a group when someone accidentally fired a gun. Paul Martinka

A blood trail led to the elevator and the sixth-floor hallway, police said.

She may have been hanging out with a group of people when someone accidentally fired a gun, mortally wounding her, cops said.

Investigators found blood in the elevator and the sixth-floor hallway. Paul Martinka

Cameron, of Far Rockaway, was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were immediately made. Paul Martinka

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.