17-year-old gunned down in Brooklyn

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police responded to a report of an assault on Saratoga Avenue and Prospect Place in Brownsville shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the torso, cops said.

The teen was shot near 396 Saratoga Ave. in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made, and police said the investigation is ongoing.







He was transported to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

