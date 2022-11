A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Brooklyn early Sunday, cops said.

The teen was shot in the left leg inside a building at Wilson Avenue and Menahan Street in Bushwick around 12:50 a.m.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, police said.

Two possible suspects were taken into custody at the scene, a police source said.