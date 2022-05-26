17-year-old boy shot in the arm in NYC, cops say

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm in the Bronx late last week, cops said.

The teen victim was walking on Findlay Avenue near East 167th Street in Morrisania around 7 p.m. May 20 when three young men approached him, police said late Wednesday — as they released surveillance photos of the suspects.

One of the suspects then displayed a gun and opened fire – striking him in the shoulder, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the violence were unknown as of Thursday.

An uninvolved vehicle was also damaged from the gunfire, police said.

Cops released photos of the trio — who fled after the shooting and appear to be teens themselves.

The Friday incident came two days before a 16-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn, cops said.

The victim was blasted in the legs and lower back on Albany Avenue near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

One of the young men suspected in the shooting. NYPD

He reported hearing shots and feeling pain, and was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Also over the weekend, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the face at a Bronx party around 1 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

The girl was at 500 Trinity Avenue when a person fired into the crowd. The bullet went in through her right temple and came out her left nostril, cops said.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.