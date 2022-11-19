1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones mocks NYC mom’s subway safety woes

The critical race theory crusader who founded the controversial 1619 Project took time out of her busy schedule this week to mock a Brooklyn mom concerned about subway safety.

Education activist Yiatin Chu got the attention of Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Thursday after she tweeted about her frightening and foul commute.

“Paid $2.75 to be in a subway car with a loud and aggressive man threatening to hit his female partner. Switched cars at next stop to be in a public toilet / urine-odor, crowded car for the rest of my ride.”

“[Gov. Kathy] Hochul and [Mayor] Adams own it,” Chu added. “They said so themselves” — referring to the pair’s pre-Election Day promise to flood the subway system with cops in the face of a 39% rise in violent crime.

Yiatin Chu got Nikole Hannah-Jones’ attention after tweeting about her commute this week. J.C. Rice

“Yes, yes,” pooh-poohed Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones in a tweet. “This was absolutely unheard on subways until two years ago.”

Following the woke writer’s lead, others piled on.

A flurry of tweets accused Chu of being a tourist, a “child,” and a “very recent immigrant.”

“They were purposely being unkind,” Chu told The Post.

Hannah-Jones “wanted to send her followers after me,” added Chu, pointing to the former New York Times writer’s “huge platform” of 697,000 followers. “She makes these snarky comments and she’s inviting them all to pile on.”

But others leaped to her defense.

“Anyone who rides the subway knows that these incidents have increased & no amount of gaslighting will erase them,” Natalya Murakhver told Hannah-Jones. “Why are you denying Yiatin’s lived experience?”

“Nikole grew up in Iowa. Yiatin grew up in Queens,” Manhattan parent activist Maud Maron retorted. “Some of us have decades of NYC living to draw on.”

Chu said she was undaunted by Hannah-Jones’s attack.

“I just want a peaceful ride when I get on the train. I pay my fare, I just want to get home,” she said. “Is that too much to ask? As New Yorkers, why should we accept what our subways have become?”