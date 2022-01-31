16-year-old shot in the leg at NYC mall: cops

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg at a Brooklyn mall on Monday afternoon — and cops were questioning three people, police and police sources said.

The gunshots rang out inside Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin around 2:30 p.m.

The injured teen ran outside, cops said.

Three people were taken into custody for questioning and two guns were recovered, police sources said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the teenager was the intended target.

Management didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.