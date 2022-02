A 16-year-old was shot in The Bronx Saturday evening.

It happened on the corner of East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road in Olinville just before 6 p.m., police said.

The teen suffered a gunshot to the leg and was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was not cooperating with investigators, according to the NYPD. His condition was not immediately clear.

Detectives were searching for his assailant.