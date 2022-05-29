16 hurt as video shows frantic stampede at Barclays Center over false report of a shooting

Video posted online shows crowds fleeing in terror as panic swept through Barclays Center over a false report of a shooting early Sunday, leaving more than a dozen people injured.

The NYPD said 16 people were injured, with seven hospitalized following the mayhem at the Brooklyn arena.

Footage, including at least one clip posted on TikTok, showed a frantic stampede, with people ducking and running inside the arena that had hosted the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero boxing match earlier that night.

Boxing reporter Ryan Songalia previously told The Post that only media and production workers were still in the Barclays when a fight broke out and some mistook the commotion for a shooter.

The NYPD said no gunfire went off, though there was a fight not far on Atlantic Avenue and Fort Greene Place at around 1 a.m. involving a man who then ran toward the Atlantic Terminal mall.

Crowds then started running in the same direction, contributing to the confusion, cops said.

Video footage shows people panicking to get out. Storyful

Many people ran out the arena, assuming there was an active shooter. Reuters/Ryan Songalia

The incident left 16 people injured. Storyful

Investigators have video of the incident and it is being investigated, a police source told The Post.

The frightening scene came less than a week after a twisted mass shooter killed 21 people, including 19 students, inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, and about two weeks after ten people were fatally shot inside a grocery store in Buffalo by another mass shooter.

“We’re used to brawls at boxing events but recent headlines and the panic of the crowd made many of us worried that our worst fears would come true,” Songalia said. “Thankfully we were able to return to our seats to file our stories and exit safely.”