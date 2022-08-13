$15K reward offered in connection with killing of NYC taxi driver

There’s now a $15,000 reward out for information leading to the arrest of those who killed an NYC yellow taxi driver in Queens.

Kutin Gyimah, 52, died early Saturday after a group of passengers tried to rob and assault him. Gyimah fell and hit his head on the pavement during the attack while the would-be thieves fled.

“These murderers must be caught and we are offering a $15,000 reward … All funeral expenses will be covered by the owners of Big Apple Taxi Fleet Management where Mr. [Gyimah] worked,” said Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, who announced the reward Saturday afternoon.

“This is a poor hardworking man, how can you leave your home and NOT return, this is outrageous. We are angry, we are in disbelief, we want justice,” Mateo said, adding he spoke to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and “she assured us that the NYPD will find those responsible.”

A City Hall spokesman called Gyimah’s killing “not only devastating, but unacceptable. … We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this painful time and we will work diligently to bring all people responsible to justice.”

Security footage shows the suspects running away from the taxi minivan. Michael Dalton

A group of three men and two women allegedly assaulted Kutin Gyimah in an attempt to rob him. Michael Dalton

The deadly assault took place around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard, authorities said. Cops responding to an assault in progress found Gyimah lying in the road with “trauma to the back of his head,” the NYPD said.

“Bad stuff like that happens a lot around here,” said Abdul Sharhan, who’s been working at the deli across the street from the crime scene for a decade. Gyimah was pronounced dead at St. John’s Hospital.

Security footage from the Deli from the Block bodega across the street shows the doomed taxi driver pull up. Just seconds later, three people are seen running from the site west toward Beach Channel Drive.