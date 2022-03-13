15-year old stabbed on subway platform in Manhattan

A 15-year-old male was stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan on Sunday in the latest violent incident on the city’s public transit, NYPD said.

The teen was stabbed in the leg on the southbound D-train platform at the 145th St. station in Hamilton Heights just before 7:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, cops said.

Police said the teen was approached by a group of four males, each wearing black clothing, who stabbed him after a verbal altercation.

The teen was transported to Harlem Hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no arrests have been made at this time.