15-year-old shot outside NYC’s Park West High School

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back near a Hell’s Kitchen high school Monday right after dismissal, although he didn’t go to a hospital for treatment until 10 hours later, cops said Tuesday.

The teen — who has been “highly uncooperative” with cops — was shot near Park West High School at 534 W. 50th St. in Manhattan just after 3 p.m., police said.





The 15-year-old was shot near a Hell’s Kitchen high school. Google Maps

Police responded to a ShotSpotter report at the location but found no victim or bullet casings, according to cops.

The teen, whose identity wasn’t released, walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital in Morningside Heights some 10 hours later, at about 1 a.m., police said.

He was in stable condition.





The shooting occurred right after school was let out. Google Maps

The victim told cops that he was shot near the school but didn’t cooperate when they asked for more information, police said.

There have been no arrests, and it isn’t clear if the teen knew who shot him.