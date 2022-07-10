15-year-old charged with murder in kid’s fatal NYC subway stabbing

A 15-year-old hip-hopper has been charged with murder in the fatal subway stabbing of a 14-year-old up-and-coming rapper in Manhattan, according to police and cop sources Sunday.

The slaying of Ethan Reyes, who performed under the name “Notti Osama,” stemmed from a simmering dispute between the pair, sources said.

The kid accused of killing him was not publicly identified by cops because of his young age. He is being treated for stab wounds at New York Presbyterian Hospital, sources said.

Stabbing victim Ethan Reyes was 14-years-old. Instagram Reyes and his attacker are believed to have known each other. Instagram

The suspect and Reyes of Yonkers got into a street-level fight that descended into the 137th Street/City College subway station around 3 p.m. Saturday, police said. The pair had an ongoing feud, sources said. It wasn’t immediately clear what it was about.

Reyes initially pushed the other boy on the tracks, sources said. He was then stabbed and tried to run but collapsed on the subway station’s steps, according to police sources.

Cops found Reyes bleeding from the stomach, and the teen was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said the fight began on the street before descending into the 137th Street/City College subway station. Robert Miller

Police are investigating what sparked the deadly dispute. Robert Miller

Police found a knife and broomstick at the scene, while MTA security footage provided “clear images” of all those present, officials said.

Police identified the alleged assailant using the camera footage, sources said.

NYPD on Sunday identified the victim as Reyes. His family had just moved to their Yonkers home in May, neighbors told The Post.

Reyes’ brother is also a rapper, according to police sources. A couple who lives a few houses down said that loud music often comes from the home, especially late into the night and early morning.

The couple said that they have called the non-emergency police line, and another neighbor has called several times citing noise complaints.

Additional reporting by Kyle Schnitzer and David Meyer