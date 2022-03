A 15-year-old boy with a checkered past was shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night, police and sources said.

The teen victim was standing outside of a building on Bruner Avenue near East 222nd Street at about 6 p.m. when he was shot in the right arm, police said.

The suspect fled and was still being sought Tuesday night, cops said.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Sources said the victim has multiple arrests, dating back to when he was just 10-years-old.