15-year-old boy shot dead on Queens subway

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in the chest while riding the subway in Queens on Friday, police said.

The shooting occurred on the southbound A train as it headed toward the Far Rockaway Station, according to police and sources.

The conductor screamed out “He’s shot!” as a group of kids dragged the wounded teen onto the platform after pulling into the station, sources said.

EMTs rushed the boy to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved, police said.

No arrests have been made.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.