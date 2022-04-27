14-year old shot when gunman opens fire in Queens

A 14-year-old girl who police believe was an innocent bystander was shot in the neck when a gunman opened fire on two other teenagers in Queens on Thursday, law enforcement sources said.

Police believe the shooter got out of a car at 64-50 188 Street in Fresh Meadows and opened fire on two 18-year-old men at about 4:10 p.m., according to the sources.

The girl was hit in the neck, one of the men was hit in the hip and the other was shot in the leg, sources said. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The girl isn’t believed to have been an intended target, but the shooting is still under investigation, the sources added.

Crime Scene
The girl was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The 14-year-old was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital and both men were taken to Booth Memorial Hospital, sources said.

