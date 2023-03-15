14-year-old boy stabs fellow teen in leg in NYC classroom: cops

A 14-year-old boy stabbed a fellow high school student twice in the leg inside their Manhattan classroom Wednesday — in what cops said was just an incident of two teens “messing around.”

The 14-year-old was taken into custody after the slashing at the Inwood Academy for Leadership Charter School at Tenth Avenue and West 207th Street around 10:50 a.m., police said.

The wounded 15-year-old boy was brought to Harlem Hospital. He was expected to be OK.





A 14-year-old boy stabbed a classmate at Inwood Academy for Leadership Charter School twice on March 15, 2023. Google Maps

“There was no fight, they were messing around,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Charges were pending against the younger student.