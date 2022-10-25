14-year-old boy shot outside NYC school, prompting lockdown

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside a Staten Island high school Tuesday afternoon, prompting a lockdown at the facility, cops and law-enforcement sources told The Post.

The victim — a student who sources said may not have been the intended target — was in stable condition after he was blasted outside Tottenville High School in Huguenot around 1:57 p.m., according to police.

He was treated at Staten Island University Hospital, cops said.

One person was shot outside Tottenville High School on Oct. 25, 2022, police said. Steve White

Sources say the victim may not have been the intended target.

Two people wearing ski masks were seen running from the scene, sources added.

Tottenville was put into lockdown after the shooting, sources said.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted by 3 p.m. and dismissal was underway, according to a tweet from New York State Assemblyman Mike Reilly, who represents the area where the school is located.

This is a developing story.

Additional reporting by Cayla Bamberger