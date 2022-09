A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in the Bronx, cops said.

The teen was wounded just before 10:30 a.m. inside 985 Simpson St. and ran outside, according to police.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital by private means and was in stable condition, police said.

He has a history of robbery and grand-larceny arrests, law-enforcement sources said.