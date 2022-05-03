14-year-old boy indicted in rape of woman in Long Island home

A 14-year-old boy was indicted for allegedly raping a young mother inside her Long Island home last month and then slashing the woman with a switchblade when she tried to defend her daughter, officials announced Tuesday.

The teen – whose name was not disclosed – is accused of breaking into a Mastic Beach home on April 19 with an accomplice and sexually assaulting and strangling a 23-year-old mother in front of her 4-year-old daughter, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office alleges.

Then when the mom tried to protect her child, the teenage assailant slashed her face with a switchblade and then stabbed her chest with it, prosecutors allege.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with allegedly raping and slashing a 23-year-old mother in her Mastic Beach, Long Island home on April 19, 2022. Suffolk County Police

Surveillance footage of the suspect and an accomplice released by Suffolk County Police. Suffolk County Police

The mother received stitches and staples to her head, face and chest area, the DA’s office said.

“Aside from the extreme violence of the criminal activity, what makes this case so shocking is the age of the defendant who is accused of committing such callous and violent crimes,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “It is becoming increasingly common to hear of violent cases like this involving minors as the perpetrators of such vicious acts.”

Prosecutors say that the teen confessed to the burglary and submitted his DNA which matched DNA found on the victim.

The suspect is being charged as a juvenile and faces up to 10 years in prison. Suffolk County Police

The teen pleaded not guilty to rape, criminal sexual act, assault, burglary, sexual abuse, strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child in Suffolk County Supreme Court Tuesday. He was held without bail.

He is being charged as a juvenile, which is why prosecutors are not releasing the defendant’s name.

The teen faces up to ten years behind bars if convicted. The accomplice is still at large.

The suspect’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.